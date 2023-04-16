The Memphis Grizzlies, Desmond Bane included, hit the court versus the Los Angeles Lakers at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Last time out, which was on April 7, Bane posted 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists in a 137-114 win against the Bucks.

We're going to examine Bane's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Desmond Bane Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 21.5 23.1 Rebounds 5.5 5.0 4.7 Assists 4.5 4.4 4.9 PRA 32.5 30.9 32.7 PR -- 26.5 27.8 3PM 2.5 2.9 3.0



Desmond Bane Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, Desmond Bane has made 7.8 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 12.6% of his team's total makes.

He's made 2.9 threes per game, or 16.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Bane's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average the sixth-most possessions per game with 104.1.

Giving up 116.6 points per game, the Lakers are the 20th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

Allowing 44.9 rebounds per game, the Lakers are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA.

Conceding 25.7 assists per contest, the Lakers are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Lakers give up 12.5 made 3-pointers per game, 18th-ranked in the league.

Desmond Bane vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/7/2023 35 7 5 5 0 1 0 2/28/2023 30 16 5 3 0 1 4 1/20/2023 33 16 8 6 2 0 1

