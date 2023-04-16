The St. Louis Cardinals (6-9) will rely on Paul Goldschmidt when they host Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (9-6) at Busch Stadium on Sunday, April 16. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:15 PM ET.

The Pirates are listed as +145 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Cardinals (-175). The total is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas - STL (0-1, 10.05 ERA) vs Mitch Keller - PIT (1-0, 3.57 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have won five out of the 10 games in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, the Cardinals have a 2-2 record (winning 50% of their games).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that St. Louis has a 63.6% chance to win.

The Cardinals have a 4-4 record over the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over two times.

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 14 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (57.1%) in those games.

This season, the Pirates have been victorious two times in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or longer on the moneyline.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Pirates had a record of 5-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 1st Win NL Central +135 - 2nd

