How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nolan Arenado and Bryan Reynolds will look to continue their recent offensive production when the St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates take the field at Busch Stadium on Sunday, at 2:15 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Time: 2:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals rank 12th in baseball with 16 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- St. Louis ranks 16th in MLB, slugging .415.
- The Cardinals have the sixth-best batting average in the league (.272).
- St. Louis has the No. 22 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.1 runs per game (62 total runs).
- The Cardinals rank seventh in baseball with an on-base percentage of .345.
- The Cardinals' 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 14th in baseball.
- The pitching staff for St. Louis has a collective 9.2 K/9, the 10th-best in the majors.
- St. Louis' 4.53 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Cardinals combine for the fourth-worst WHIP in MLB (1.519).
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Miles Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 10.05 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw five innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- Mikolas is looking for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.7 innings per appearance on the hill.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/11/2023
|Rockies
|W 9-6
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Kyle Freeland
|4/12/2023
|Rockies
|W 7-4
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|José Ureña
|4/13/2023
|Pirates
|L 5-0
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Vince Velásquez
|4/14/2023
|Pirates
|W 3-0
|Home
|Jake Woodford
|Johan Oviedo
|4/15/2023
|Pirates
|L 6-3
|Home
|Steven Matz
|Roansy Contreras
|4/16/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Mitch Keller
|4/17/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Merrill Kelly
|4/18/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Drey Jameson
|4/19/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Jake Woodford
|Madison Bumgarner
|4/21/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Steven Matz
|George Kirby
|4/22/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Luis Castillo
