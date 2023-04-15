Jimmy Walker currently leads the way (-12, +1200 to win) after two rounds of play at the 2023 RBC Heritage .

RBC Heritage Third Round Information

Start Time: 7:50 AM ET

7:50 AM ET Venue: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Par/Distance: Par 71/7,213 yards

RBC Heritage Best Odds to Win

Scottie Scheffler

Tee Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-9)

2nd (-9) Odds to Win: +360

Scheffler Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 68 -3 5 2 15th Round 2 65 -6 6 2 2nd

Xander Schauffele

Tee Time: 1:50 PM ET

1:50 PM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-9)

2nd (-9) Odds to Win: +650

Schauffele Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 67 -4 5 1 11th Round 2 66 -5 6 3 9th

Patrick Cantlay

Tee Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Current Rank: 5th (-8)

5th (-8) Odds to Win: +750

Cantlay Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 69 -2 5 3 29th Round 2 65 -6 6 2 2nd

Viktor Hovland

Tee Time: 1:20 PM ET

1:20 PM ET Current Rank: 5th (-8)

5th (-8) Odds to Win: +900

Hovland Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 64 -7 7 0 2nd Round 2 70 -1 3 2 60th

Jimmy Walker

Tee Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Current Rank: 1st (-12)

1st (-12) Odds to Win: +1200

Walker Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 65 -6 7 1 3rd Round 2 65 -6 7 1 2nd

RBC Heritage Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Justin Rose 2nd (-9) +1200 Jordan Spieth 10th (-7) +1400 Tommy Fleetwood 5th (-8) +1600 Jon Rahm 18th (-6) +1600 Rickie Fowler 10th (-7) +3000 Aaron Rai 5th (-8) +3300 Matthew Fitzpatrick 18th (-6) +3300 Matt Kuchar 10th (-7) +3300 Justin Thomas 23rd (-5) +5000 Taylor Moore 10th (-7) +6000

