The Boston Celtics are 9-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks at TD Garden on Saturday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Celtics with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Celtics vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 121 - Hawks 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 9)

Celtics (- 9) Pick OU: Over (230.5)



The Celtics' .537 ATS win percentage (44-35-3 ATS Record) is higher than the Hawks' .427 mark (35-45-2 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Boston covers the spread when it is a 9-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Atlanta covers as an underdog of 9 or more (never covered this season).

When it comes to eclipsing the point total in 2022-23, Atlanta and its opponents are more successful (56.1% of the time) than Boston and its opponents (52.4%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Celtics are 53-21, a better tally than the Hawks have recorded (12-22) as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Celtics Performance Insights

Boston has been getting things done both offensively and defensively this year, ranking fourth-best in the NBA in points per game (117.9) and fourth-best in points allowed per game (111.4).

The Celtics are putting up 26.7 dimes per game, which ranks them seventh in the NBA in 2022-23.

The Celtics rank second-best in the NBA by making 16 threes per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank sixth in the league at 37.6%.

Boston is attempting 46.2 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 52% of the shots it has taken (and 62% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 42.6 treys per contest, which are 48% of its shots (and 38% of the team's buckets).

Hawks Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Atlanta is third-best in the NBA on offense (118.4 points scored per game) and ranked 25th on defense (118.1 points allowed).

The Hawks are 18th in the league in assists (25 per game) in 2022-23.

At 10.8 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.2% from downtown, the Hawks are 24th and 21st in the league, respectively, in those categories.

Atlanta attempts 33.1% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 24.1% of its made shots are from there. Inside the arc, it attempts 66.9% of its shots, with 75.9% of its makes coming from there.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.