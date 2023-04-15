Steven Matz takes the mound for the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday at Busch Stadium against Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET for the third game of a four-game series.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals are 12th in baseball with 16 total home runs.

St. Louis ranks 11th in MLB with a .424 slugging percentage.

The Cardinals' .276 batting average is fifth-best in MLB.

St. Louis has the No. 23 offense in baseball, scoring 4.2 runs per game (59 total runs).

The Cardinals are seventh in baseball with an on-base percentage of .344.

The Cardinals strike out 8.2 times per game to rank 11th in the majors.

St. Louis' pitching staff is 10th in the majors with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

St. Louis' 4.54 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Cardinals combine for the fifth-worst WHIP in MLB (1.512).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will look to Matz (0-2) in his third start this season.

The left-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up nine hits.

Matz will try to build on a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 frames per appearance).

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 4/10/2023 Rockies L 7-4 Away Steven Matz German Márquez 4/11/2023 Rockies W 9-6 Away Miles Mikolas Kyle Freeland 4/12/2023 Rockies W 7-4 Away Jack Flaherty José Ureña 4/13/2023 Pirates L 5-0 Home Jordan Montgomery Vince Velásquez 4/14/2023 Pirates W 3-0 Home Jake Woodford Johan Oviedo 4/15/2023 Pirates - Home Steven Matz Roansy Contreras 4/16/2023 Pirates - Home Miles Mikolas Mitch Keller 4/17/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Jack Flaherty Merrill Kelly 4/18/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Jordan Montgomery Drey Jameson 4/19/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Jake Woodford Madison Bumgarner 4/21/2023 Mariners - Away Steven Matz George Kirby

