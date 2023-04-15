On Saturday, Brendan Donovan (.189 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, four walks and an RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Roansy Contreras. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

Busch Stadium

Pirates Starter: Roansy Contreras

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

Donovan is batting .235 with two doubles, two home runs and four walks.

This year, Donovan has tallied at least one hit in nine of 13 games (69.2%), and had multiple hits twice.

In 13 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In three games this year (23.1%), Donovan has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five games this season (38.5%), including three multi-run games (23.1%).

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 5 6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings