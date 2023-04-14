Tommy Edman -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the mound, on April 14 at 8:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

  • Edman is batting .262 with a double, a home run and five walks.
  • Edman has gotten at least one hit in 58.3% of his games this year (seven of 12), with at least two hits three times (25.0%).
  • He has homered in one of 12 games, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Edman has driven in a run in one game this year.
  • He has scored at least one run four times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 5
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.54).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (17 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Pirates will look to Oviedo (1-0) in his third start this season.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty tossed 6 2/3 scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while surrendering five hits.
