On Friday, Paul Goldschmidt (coming off going 1-for-4 with a double) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

  • Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .475, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .521.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 11th, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 49th in the league in slugging.
  • Goldschmidt will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 in his last games.
  • Goldschmidt has picked up a hit in 11 of 13 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • Goldschmidt has driven in a run in five games this year (38.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once seven times this season (53.8%), including one multi-run game.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 6
6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective eight K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Pirates' 4.54 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (17 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Pirates are sending Oviedo (1-0) out to make his third start of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
