The St. Louis Cardinals and Dylan Carlson, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

  • Carlson is batting .300 with a double and a walk.
  • Carlson has picked up a hit in four games this year (57.1%), including one multi-hit game.
  • In seven games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Carlson has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored in four games this season (57.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 2
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective eight K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (17 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Pirates will look to Oviedo (1-0) in his third start this season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
