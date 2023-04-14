How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jake Woodford and Johan Oviedo are the projected starters when the St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates square off on Friday at Busch Stadium.
Cardinals vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals are 11th in MLB play with 16 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.
- St. Louis' .433 slugging percentage is eighth-best in baseball.
- The Cardinals have the fifth-best batting average in the majors (.276).
- St. Louis is the 21st-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.3 runs per game (56 total).
- The Cardinals are fourth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .347.
- Cardinals batters strike out 7.9 times per game, the eighth-fewest strikeouts in baseball.
- The pitching staff for St. Louis has a collective 9.3 K/9, the 10th-best in the majors.
- St. Louis' 4.89 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals average baseball's fourth-worst WHIP (1.544).
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Woodford (0-2) takes the mound for the Cardinals to make his third start of the season.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/9/2023
|Brewers
|L 6-1
|Away
|Jake Woodford
|Freddy Peralta
|4/10/2023
|Rockies
|L 7-4
|Away
|Steven Matz
|German Márquez
|4/11/2023
|Rockies
|W 9-6
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Kyle Freeland
|4/12/2023
|Rockies
|W 7-4
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|José Ureña
|4/13/2023
|Pirates
|L 5-0
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Vince Velásquez
|4/14/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Jake Woodford
|Johan Oviedo
|4/15/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Steven Matz
|Roansy Contreras
|4/16/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Mitch Keller
|4/17/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Merrill Kelly
|4/18/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Drey Jameson
|4/19/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Jake Woodford
|Madison Bumgarner
