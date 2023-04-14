The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds take the field against Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals are -155 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Pirates (+125). The total is 9 runs for this game.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -155 +125 9 -105 -115 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last game with a spread, the Cardinals failed to cover.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have won 50% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (4-4).

St. Louis has gone 3-1 (winning 75% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

The Cardinals have a 60.8% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

St. Louis has played in 13 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total four times (4-9-0).

The Cardinals have had a run line set for just one contest this season, and they did not cover.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 2-5 3-3 3-3 2-5 3-7 2-1

