The St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Arenado, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI last time in action, take on Vince Velasquez and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium, Thursday at 7:45 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Rockies.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Vince Velásquez TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado leads St. Louis with a slugging percentage of .490, fueled by four extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is 64th in the league in slugging.

Arenado has recorded a hit in 11 of 12 games this year (91.7%), including five multi-hit games (41.7%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 12 games played this season, and in 3.6% of his plate appearances.

Arenado has had at least one RBI in 50.0% of his games this year (six of 12), with two or more RBI four times (33.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In five of 12 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 6 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings