Cardinals vs. Pirates Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 13
Thursday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals (5-7) and Pittsburgh Pirates (7-5) matching up at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cardinals, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:45 PM ET on April 13.
The probable starters are Jordan Montgomery (2-0) for the St. Louis Cardinals and Vince Velasquez (0-2) for the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Cardinals vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Cardinals vs. Pirates Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Cardinals 4, Pirates 3.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Pirates
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Cardinals Performance Insights
- This season, the Cardinals have been favored seven times and won four of those games.
- St. Louis has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -275.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 73.3% chance to win.
- St. Louis has scored 56 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.89 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 8
|@ Brewers
|W 6-0
|Jordan Montgomery vs Eric Lauer
|April 9
|@ Brewers
|L 6-1
|Jake Woodford vs Freddy Peralta
|April 10
|@ Rockies
|L 7-4
|Steven Matz vs German Márquez
|April 11
|@ Rockies
|W 9-6
|Miles Mikolas vs Kyle Freeland
|April 12
|@ Rockies
|W 7-4
|Jack Flaherty vs José Ureña
|April 13
|Pirates
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Vince Velásquez
|April 14
|Pirates
|-
|Jake Woodford vs Johan Oviedo
|April 15
|Pirates
|-
|Steven Matz vs Roansy Contreras
|April 16
|Pirates
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Mitch Keller
|April 17
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Merrill Kelly
|April 18
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Drey Jameson
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.