Thursday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals (5-7) and Pittsburgh Pirates (7-5) matching up at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cardinals, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:45 PM ET on April 13.

The probable starters are Jordan Montgomery (2-0) for the St. Louis Cardinals and Vince Velasquez (0-2) for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Cardinals vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cardinals 4, Pirates 3.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Cardinals Performance Insights

This season, the Cardinals have been favored seven times and won four of those games.

St. Louis has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -275.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 73.3% chance to win.

St. Louis has scored 56 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Cardinals have a 4.89 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cardinals Schedule