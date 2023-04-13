Brendan Donovan Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Pirates - April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Brendan Donovan -- 1-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Vince Velasquez on the hill, on April 13 at 7:45 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Rockies.
Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Brendan Donovan At The Plate
- Donovan has two home runs and four walks while hitting .214.
- Donovan has picked up a hit in seven games this year (63.6%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has homered in two of 11 games played this year, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this season (27.3%), Donovan has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In five of 11 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.92).
- Pirates pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (17 total, 1.4 per game).
- Velasquez (0-2) starts for the Pirates, his third of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went 2 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
