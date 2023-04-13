How to Watch the Blues vs. Stars Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 13
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Having won five in a row, the Dallas Stars welcome in the St. Louis Blues on Thursday, beginning at 8:00 PM ET.
Tune in to ESPN to catch the action as the Stars and Blues meet.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Blues vs. Stars Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/12/2023
|Blues
|Stars
|5-2 DAL
|11/28/2022
|Blues
|Stars
|4-1 DAL
Blues Stats & Trends
- The Blues' total of 292 goals given up (3.6 per game) is 25th in the league.
- The Blues have 258 goals this season (3.2 per game), 16th in the NHL.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Blues are 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Blues have allowed 40 goals (four per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.9 goals per game (39 total) over that stretch.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jordan Kyrou
|78
|37
|34
|71
|53
|53
|38.5%
|Pavel Buchnevich
|62
|26
|41
|67
|30
|33
|32.5%
|Brayden Schenn
|81
|21
|44
|65
|46
|39
|46.8%
|Robert Thomas
|72
|17
|46
|63
|40
|64
|52.9%
|Justin Faulk
|81
|11
|38
|49
|57
|49
|-
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars have conceded 213 total goals (2.7 per game), the third-fewest in NHL action.
- The Stars score the seventh-most goals in the NHL (275 total, 3.4 per game).
- In the past 10 games, the Stars have gone 8-2-0 (90.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Stars have given up 1.7 goals per game (17 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 36 goals during that time.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|81
|46
|60
|106
|64
|60
|0%
|Joe Pavelski
|81
|27
|49
|76
|55
|31
|53.1%
|Jamie Benn
|81
|33
|42
|75
|46
|53
|60%
|Roope Hintz
|72
|36
|38
|74
|37
|24
|51.7%
|Miro Heiskanen
|78
|11
|60
|71
|63
|50
|-
