After going 1-for-5 with an RBI in his last game, Tyler O'Neill and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Colorado Rockies (who will start Jose Urena) at 3:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: José Ureña

José Ureña TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

O'Neill is batting .257 with a home run and two walks.

O'Neill has gotten a hit in seven of 11 games this year (63.6%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in one of 11 games, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.

O'Neill has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in three games this year (27.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

