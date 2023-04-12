After going 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI in his last game, Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Colorado Rockies (who will start Jose Urena) at 3:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

He collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double and a walk) in his previous game against the Rockies.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: José Ureña
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -118)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

  • Arenado has an OPS of .824, fueled by an OBP of .380 and a team-best slugging percentage of .444 this season.
  • Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 26th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 65th and he is 87th in slugging.
  • In 90.9% of his 11 games this season, Arenado has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 11 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
  • Arenado has had at least one RBI in 45.5% of his games this year (five of 11), with two or more RBI three times (27.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored at least one run four times this season (36.4%), including one multi-run game.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 5
6 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (60.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.4 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
  • The Rockies have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.28).
  • Rockies pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (15 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Urena (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Rockies, his third of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw 2 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
