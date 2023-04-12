Wednesday's contest between the Colorado Rockies (5-7) and St. Louis Cardinals (4-7) going head to head at Coors Field has a projected final score of 8-6 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rockies, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 3:10 PM ET on April 12.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the St. Louis Cardinals will send Jack Flaherty (1-1) to the mound, while Jose Urena (0-2) will get the nod for the Colorado Rockies.

Cardinals vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Cardinals vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rockies 8, Cardinals 7.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Over 13 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

This season, the Cardinals have won three out of the six games in which they've been favored.

St. Louis has played as favorites of -165 or more once this season and won that game.

The Cardinals have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

St. Louis has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 49 (4.5 per game).

The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.06).

