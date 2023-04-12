After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Brendan Donovan and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Jose Urena) at 3:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: José Ureña
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

  • Donovan is batting .216 with two home runs and four walks.
  • Donovan has had a base hit in six of 10 games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • In 10 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Donovan has driven in a run in three games this season (30.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 50.0% of his games this season (five of 10), he has scored, and in three of those games (30.0%) he has scored more than once.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 4
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.28).
  • Rockies pitchers combine to allow 15 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
  • The Rockies will look to Urena (0-2) in his third start this season.
  • His last time out came on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when the righty threw 2 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
