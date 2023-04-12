The Dallas Stars (45-21-14) will try to extend a four-game win streak when they face the St. Louis Blues (37-36-7) on the road on Wednesday, April 12 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.

Blues vs. Stars Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-165) Blues (+140) -

Blues Betting Insights

The Blues have been listed as an underdog 52 times this season, and won 21, or 40.4%, of those games.

St. Louis is 12-20 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +140 or more on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Blues have a 41.7% chance to win.

Blues vs. Stars Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Blues Total (Rank) 275 (7th) Goals 258 (16th) 213 (3rd) Goals Allowed 292 (25th) 61 (10th) Power Play Goals 45 (22nd) 39 (2nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 57 (21st)

Blues Advanced Stats

Seven of St. Louis' past 10 games have gone over the total.

Over the last 10 games, Blues' games average 11.1 goals, 2.4 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.

The Blues have the league's 16th-ranked scoring offense (258 total goals, 3.2 per game).

The Blues have given up 3.6 goals per game, 292 total, which ranks 25th among NHL teams.

Their -34 goal differential ranks 25th in the league.

