The Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves are meeting in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: TNT

Lakers Stats Insights

This season, the Lakers have a 48.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% higher than the 47.1% of shots the Timberwolves' opponents have hit.

Los Angeles is 33-18 when it shoots higher than 47.1% from the field.

The Lakers are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank 23rd.

The 117.2 points per game the Lakers score are just 1.4 more points than the Timberwolves allow (115.8).

Los Angeles has a 34-10 record when putting up more than 115.8 points.

Timberwolves Stats Insights

The Timberwolves are shooting 49% from the field, 2.1% higher than the 46.9% the Lakers' opponents have shot this season.

Minnesota is 35-15 when it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.

The Lakers are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank 26th.

The Timberwolves score an average of 115.8 points per game, only 0.8 fewer points than the 116.6 the Lakers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 116.6 points, Minnesota is 22-12.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Lakers have been worse at home this season, scoring 117 points per game, compared to 117.3 per game away from home.

Defensively Los Angeles has played better at home this season, giving up 113.8 points per game, compared to 119.4 in away games.

In terms of three-pointers, the Lakers have fared better when playing at home this year, draining 11.2 threes per game with a 35.4% three-point percentage, compared to 10.3 threes per game and a 33.8% three-point percentage on the road.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 the Timberwolves are putting up more points at home (115.9 per game) than on the road (115.6). And they are conceding less at home (115) than on the road (116.6).

This year the Timberwolves are averaging fewer assists at home (26 per game) than away (26.3).

Lakers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury D'Angelo Russell Questionable Foot Anthony Davis Questionable Foot LeBron James Questionable Foot

Timberwolves Injuries