The Miami Heat (44-38) have three players on the injury report in their play-in tournament matchup against the Atlanta Hawks (41-41) at FTX Arena on Tuesday, April 11 at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA all season long on Fubo!

The Heat came out on top in their last game 123-110 against the Magic on Sunday. Udonis Haslem's team-high 24 points paced the Heat in the win.

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

The Hawks are coming off of a 120-114 loss to the Celtics in their last outing on Sunday. Bruno Fernando scored a team-leading 19 points for the Hawks in the loss.

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kyle Lowry PG Questionable Knee 11.2 4.1 5.1 Max Strus SF Questionable Finger 11.5 3.2 2.1 Nikola Jovic PF Out Back 5.5 2.1 0.7

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Clint Capela C Questionable Calf 12 11 0.9 Trae Young PG Questionable Groin 26.2 3 10.2 Dejounte Murray PG Questionable Ankle 20.5 5.3 6.1 Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Questionable Knee 14 3 2.8 John Collins PF Questionable Back 13.1 6.5 1.2

Heat vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: TNT

Heat Season Insights

The Heat average 8.6 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Hawks give up (118.1).

When Miami totals more than 118.1 points, it is 13-3.

The Heat have been scoring 113 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly higher than the 109.5 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

Miami makes 1.1 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 12 (16th in the league) compared to its opponents' 13.1.

The Heat's 110.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 25th in the NBA, and the 110.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank ninth in the league.

Hawks Season Insights

The Hawks score an average of 118.4 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.

When it scores more than 109.8 points, Atlanta is 39-23.

While the Hawks are posting 118.4 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark over their past 10 games, producing 124.7 a contest.

Atlanta hits 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league) while shooting 35.2% from deep (21st in NBA). It is making 1.1 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 11.9 per game at 35.6%.

The Hawks rank fifth in the league averaging 115.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 28th, allowing 116.3 points per 100 possessions.

Heat vs. Hawks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Heat -5 227.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.