Tyler O'Neill -- 2-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Colorado Rockies, with German Marquez on the hill, on April 10 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Brewers.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: German Márquez
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler O'Neill? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

  • O'Neill has a home run and two walks while hitting .267.
  • O'Neill has gotten a hit in six of nine games this season (66.7%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in one game this season.
  • O'Neill has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored in three games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 3
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
  • The Rockies have a 5.55 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to allow 12 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
  • The Rockies are sending Marquez (1-1) out for his third start of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 4.76 ERA ranks 66th, 1.059 WHIP ranks 30th, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 68th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.