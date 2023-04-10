Paul Goldschmidt -- 1-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Colorado Rockies, with German Marquez on the mound, on April 10 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Brewers.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: German Márquez
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Looking to place a prop bet on Paul Goldschmidt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

  • Goldschmidt has two doubles, a home run and seven walks while hitting .333.
  • He ranks 35th in batting average, 17th in on base percentage, and 68th in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB play.
  • Goldschmidt has picked up a hit in seven of nine games this year, with multiple hits four times.
  • He has gone deep in one of nine games, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in four of nine games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 3
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.5 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
  • The Rockies' 5.55 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to allow 12 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
  • The Rockies will send Marquez (1-1) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 66th in ERA (4.76), 30th in WHIP (1.059), and 68th in K/9 (7.1).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.