When the (4-6) take on the (3-6) at Coors Field on Monday, April 10 at 8:40 PM ET, German Marquez will be seeking his 200th K of the season (he currently has 9).

The favored Cardinals have -145 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +120. The over/under for the contest is set at 11.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 10, 2023

Time: 8:40 PM ET

TV: SportsNet RM

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Steven Matz - STL (0-1, 6.75 ERA) vs Marquez - COL (1-1, 4.76 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have won two out of the four games in which they've been favored.

The Cardinals have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that St. Louis has a 59.2% chance to win.

The Rockies have come away with two wins in the six contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Rockies have won two of six games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

Cardinals vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+115) Nolan Arenado 1.5 (+130) 1.5 (-139) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (-105) Willson Contreras 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+135) Tommy Edman 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+150) Nolan Gorman 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+145)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st Win NL Central +115 - 2nd

