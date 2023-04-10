Monday's game between the Colorado Rockies (4-6) and St. Louis Cardinals (3-6) going head to head at Coors Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rockies, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 8:40 PM ET on April 10.

The probable starters are Steven Matz (0-1) for the St. Louis Cardinals and German Marquez (1-1) for the Colorado Rockies.

Cardinals vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Monday, April 10, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Cardinals vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rockies 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites four times this season and won twice.

St. Louis has played as favorites of -145 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

St. Louis has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 36 (4.0 per game).

The Cardinals have a 4.78 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cardinals Schedule