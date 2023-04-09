On Sunday, Willson Contreras (coming off going 1-for-5 with an RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Brewers.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras has a double and a walk while hitting .269.

Contreras has gotten a hit in five of seven games this season (71.4%), with multiple hits twice.

In seven games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Contreras has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 2 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

