Tyler O'Neill -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the hill, on April 9 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

  • O'Neill has a home run and two walks while hitting .231.
  • O'Neill has had a base hit in five of eight games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has gone deep in one game this season.
  • O'Neill has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored in three games this season (37.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 2
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.2 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
  • The Brewers' 2.79 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to surrender seven home runs (0.9 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
  • The Brewers will look to Peralta (1-0) in his second start this season.
  • The righty last appeared on Monday against the New York Mets, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
