A pair of the league's best scorers take the court when Ja Morant (10th, 26.2 PPG) and the Memphis Grizzlies (51-30) visit Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (fourth, 31.4 PPG) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (39-42) on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on BSOK and BSSE. The Grizzlies are 1.5-point favorites.

Grizzlies vs. Thunder Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

TV: BSOK and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Grizzlies -1.5 -

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

A total of 37 of Memphis' 81 games with a set total have hit the over (45.7%).

The Grizzlies are 40-41-0 ATS this season.

This season, Memphis has been favored 63 times and won 48, or 76.2%, of those games.

This season, Memphis has won 46 of its 58 games, or 79.3%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Grizzlies.

Grizzlies vs. Thunder Over/Under Stats

Grizzlies vs Thunder Total Facts Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Grizzlies 0 0% 117.1 234.6 113.0 229.6 230.9 Thunder 0 0% 117.5 234.6 116.6 229.6 230.9

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

The Grizzlies are 4-6 against the spread and 7-3 overall over their last 10 games.

The Grizzlies have gone over the total in six of their last 10 games.

Memphis has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 25 times in 41 opportunities at home, and it has covered 15 times in 40 opportunities in road games.

The 117.1 points per game the Grizzlies record are only 0.5 more points than the Thunder give up (116.6).

Memphis is 28-13 against the spread and 34-7 overall when scoring more than 116.6 points.

Grizzlies vs. Thunder Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Thunder Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grizzlies 40-41 34-28 37-44 Thunder 46-34 33-20 45-36

Grizzlies vs. Thunder Point Insights

Scoring Insights Grizzlies Thunder 117.1 Points Scored (PG) 117.5 6 NBA Rank (PPG) 5 28-13 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 33-16 34-7 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 30-20 113.0 Points Allowed (PG) 116.6 12 NBA Rank (PAPG) 19 33-21 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 30-11 41-13 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 28-13

