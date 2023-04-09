(6-2) will play the (3-5) at American Family Field on Sunday, April 9 at 2:10 PM ET. Currently stuck at 7 strikeouts, Freddy Peralta will be looking to tally his 200th strikeout of the season.

The Brewers are -150 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Cardinals (+125). The over/under is 9 runs for the contest (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

Cardinals vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Peralta - MIL (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Jake Woodford - STL (0-1, 12.46 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have won four out of the five games in which they've been favored.

The Brewers have played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Cardinals have been victorious in one of the three contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Cardinals have played as an underdog of +125 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st Win NL Central +110 - 2nd

