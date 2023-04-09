Brendan Donovan Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Brewers - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Brendan Donovan and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Freddy Peralta) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Brewers.
Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Brendan Donovan At The Plate
- Donovan has two home runs and two walks while hitting .269.
- In five of seven games this year, Donovan has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in two of seven games played this year, and in 6.9% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this year (42.9%), Donovan has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once three times this season (42.9%), including one multi-run game.
Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|1
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (100.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.2 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Brewers have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.79).
- The Brewers give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (seven total, 0.9 per game).
- Peralta (1-0) pitches for the Brewers to make his second start this season.
- His most recent time out was on Monday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander went six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
