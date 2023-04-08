Blues vs. Wild Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 8
The Minnesota Wild (44-24-10, riding a three-game losing streak) host the St. Louis Blues (37-35-7) at Xcel Energy Center. The matchup on Saturday, April 8 begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSN, and BSMW.
The Blues are 6-2-2 over the past 10 games, putting up 40 total goals (three power-play goals on 28 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 10.7%). They have allowed 36 goals to their opponents.
Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a glimpse at which squad we predict will emerge with the victory in Saturday's action on the ice.
Blues vs. Wild Predictions for Saturday
Our computer model for this matchup predicts a final score of Wild 4, Blues 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Wild (-245)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.3
- Computer Predicted Spread: Wild (-2.0)
Blues Splits and Trends
- The Blues have a record of 37-35-7 this season and are 10-7-17 in overtime games.
- St. Louis has earned 26 points (11-2-4) in its 17 games decided by one goal.
- This season the Blues recorded just one goal in 10 games and they've earned two points (1-9-0) in those contests.
- St. Louis has eight points (2-14-4) when scoring two goals this season.
- The Blues have scored more than two goals 47 times, earning 71 points from those matchups (34-10-3).
- This season, St. Louis has scored a single power-play goal in 32 games has a record of 16-13-3 in those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, St. Louis is 9-11-2 (20 points).
- The Blues' opponents have had more shots in 52 games. The Blues went 26-21-5 in those matchups (57 points).
|Wild Rank
|Wild AVG
|Blues AVG
|Blues Rank
|25th
|2.90
|Goals Scored
|3.23
|15th
|3rd
|2.65
|Goals Allowed
|3.63
|26th
|18th
|31.1
|Shots
|28.6
|27th
|14th
|31.0
|Shots Allowed
|32.3
|24th
|15th
|21.7%
|Power Play %
|19.4%
|21st
|11th
|81.2%
|Penalty Kill %
|72.8%
|29th
Blues vs. Wild Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSMW
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
