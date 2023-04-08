Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Brewers - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Arenado, who went 2-for-4 last time out, battle Eric Lauer and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Brewers.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado leads St. Louis in slugging percentage (.367).
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 38th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage, and 135th in slugging.
- Arenado enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .333.
- Arenado has gotten a hit in all seven games this year, with more than one hit three times (42.9%).
- In seven games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Arenado has driven in a run in three games this year (42.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|1
|6 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (100.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (100.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective seven K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Brewers' 2.32 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up five home runs (0.7 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Lauer (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Brewers, his second of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the lefty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
