Saturday's game between the Milwaukee Brewers (6-1) and St. Louis Cardinals (2-5) matching up at American Family Field has a projected final score of 6-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET on April 8.

The St. Louis Cardinals will give the ball to Jordan Montgomery (1-0, 5.40 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Brewers will turn to Eric Lauer (1-0, 3.38 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Cardinals vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Brewers 6, Cardinals 3.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites three times this season and won once.

St. Louis has not entered a game this season as bigger favorites on the moneyline than the -160 odds on them winning this game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 61.5% chance to win.

St. Louis has scored 29 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Cardinals have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.23).

Cardinals Schedule