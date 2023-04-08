The Minnesota Wild (44-24-10, on a three-game losing streak) host the St. Louis Blues (37-35-7) at Xcel Energy Center. The contest on Saturday, April 8 starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSN, and BSMW.

Blues vs. Wild Game Info

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSMW

ESPN+, BSN, and BSMW Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Favorite Underdog Total Wild (-240) Blues (+200) -

Blues Betting Insights

The Blues have been made an underdog 51 times this season, and won 21, or 41.2%, of those games.

St. Louis has a record of 1-2 when it's been set as an underdog of +200 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied probability of a win by the Blues, based on the moneyline, is 33.3%.

Blues vs. Wild Rankings

Wild Total (Rank) Blues Total (Rank) 226 (25th) Goals 255 (15th) 207 (3rd) Goals Allowed 287 (28th) 52 (15th) Power Play Goals 45 (21st) 46 (12th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 56 (22nd)

Blues Advanced Stats

St. Louis has gone over the total in seven of its last 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Blues and their opponents are scoring 1.9 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.7 goals.

The Blues have scored 255 goals this season (3.2 per game) to rank 15th in the league.

The Blues' 287 total goals given up (3.6 per game) rank 28th in the NHL.

Their 25th-ranked goal differential is -32.

