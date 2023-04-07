On Friday, Willson Contreras (coming off going 0-for-1) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Woodruff. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Braves.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff

TV Channel: BSWI

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Willson Contreras At The Plate (2022)

Contreras hit .243 with 23 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 45 walks.

Contreras got a hit in 58.4% of his 113 games last year, with more than one hit in 24.8% of them.

He went yard in 17.7% of his games in 2022 (20 of 113), including 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

Contreras drove in a run in 39 games last season out 113 (34.5%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (8.8%). He drove in three or more runs in five games.

He scored a run in 41.6% of his 113 games last season, with more than one run in 13.3% of those games (15).

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 59 GP 54 .259 AVG .224 .362 OBP .335 .459 SLG .474 23 XBH 24 10 HR 12 33 RBI 22 55/24 K/BB 48/21 4 SB 0 Home Away 59 GP 54 38 (64.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 28 (51.9%) 14 (23.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (25.9%) 28 (47.5%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (35.2%) 9 (15.3%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (20.4%) 20 (33.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (35.2%)

