The St. Louis Cardinals and Tommy Edman, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

American Family Field

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman is batting .261 with a walk.

In five of six games this season, Edman has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In six games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Edman has not driven in a run this year.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 0 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings