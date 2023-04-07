Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Brewers - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Braves.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in OBP (.593), slugging percentage (.650) and OPS (1.243) this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks sixth in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.
- Goldschmidt has picked up a hit in five of six games this season, with multiple hits four times.
- He has hit a long ball in one of six games, and in 3.7% of his plate appearances.
- Goldschmidt has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in three of six games so far this year.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|0
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB with a collective 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 2.72 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (five total, 0.8 per game).
- The Brewers will send Woodruff (0-0) out for his second start of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 1.50 ERA ranks 23rd, .667 WHIP ranks ninth, and 12 K/9 ranks 11th.
