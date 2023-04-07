Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Brewers - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nolan Arenado -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Brandon Woodruff on the mound, on April 7 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Braves.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado is batting .308 with a double and a walk.
- Arenado enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .286.
- Arenado has gotten a hit in all six games this year, with more than one hit twice.
- He has not hit a home run in his six games this season.
- Arenado has driven in a run in three games this year (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|0
|6 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Brewers have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.72).
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (five total, 0.8 per game).
- Woodruff (0-0) pitches for the Brewers to make his second start of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (1.50), ninth in WHIP (.667), and 11th in K/9 (12).
