The Milwaukee Bucks (58-22) aim to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (50-30) on April 7, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The contest airs on NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSE.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bucks and Grizzlies, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Grizzlies vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, April 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Watch Grizzlies vs. Bucks with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Grizzlies Stats Insights

This season, the Grizzlies have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is two% higher than the 45.4% of shots the Bucks' opponents have knocked down.

Memphis has a 42-11 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.4% from the field.

The Bucks are the top rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at second.

The Grizzlies score just four more points per game (116.9) than the Bucks allow (112.9).

When Memphis totals more than 112.9 points, it is 40-9.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

The Grizzlies post 119.8 points per game in home games, compared to 113.8 points per game in away games, a difference of six points per contest.

Defensively Memphis has been better in home games this year, allowing 109.2 points per game, compared to 116.9 when playing on the road.

At home, the Grizzlies are sinking 0.7 more treys per game (12.3) than in away games (11.6). They also have a higher three-point percentage at home (35.3%) compared to when playing on the road (34.9%).

Grizzlies Injuries