The Memphis Grizzlies (50-30) have five players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to take on the Milwaukee Bucks (58-22) on Friday, April 7 at Fiserv Forum, with tip-off at 8:00 PM ET.

The Grizzlies are coming off of a 138-131 OT loss to the Pelicans in their last game on Wednesday. In the Grizzlies' loss, Jaren Jackson Jr. led the way with a team-high 40 points (adding nine rebounds and three assists).

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Steven Adams C Out Knee 8.6 11.6 2.3 Brandon Clarke PF Out For Season Achilles 10 5.5 1.3 Ziaire Williams SF Out Foot/Ankle 5.2 2.1 0.7 Santi Aldama PF Questionable Elbow 9 4.8 1.3 Jake LaRavia PF Out Calf 3 1.8 0.6

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Bucks Injuries: Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out (Knee), Jrue Holiday: Out (Rest), Brook Lopez: Out (Rest), Pat Connaughton: Out (Ankle), Khris Middleton: Out (Knee), Grayson Allen: Out (Ankle)

Grizzlies vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, April 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSE

Grizzlies Season Insights

The Grizzlies record only four more points per game (116.9) than the Bucks allow (112.9).

When Memphis scores more than 112.9 points, it is 40-9.

In their last 10 games, the Grizzlies have been racking up 122.6 points per contest, an average that's a little higher than the 116.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Memphis connects on 12 three-pointers per game (15th in the league) at a 35.1% rate (22nd in the NBA), compared to the 12.9 its opponents make while shooting 35.4% from deep.

The Grizzlies rank 18th in the league by averaging 112.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are second in the NBA, allowing 108.3 points per 100 possessions.

Grizzlies vs. Bucks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Grizzlies -8 229.5

