The Memphis Grizzlies, Dillon Brooks included, take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent action, a 138-131 loss to the Pelicans, Brooks had 25 points, six rebounds and two steals.

In this piece we'll examine Brooks' stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Dillon Brooks Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 14.4 15.4 Rebounds 3.5 3.3 3.8 Assists 2.5 2.6 2.9 PRA 18.5 20.3 22.1 PR -- 17.7 19.2 3PM 2.5 2.0 2.7



Dillon Brooks Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, he's put up 13.3% of the Grizzlies' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 13.6 per contest.

He's made 2.0 threes per game, or 14.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Brooks' Grizzlies average 104.2 possessions per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams, while the Bucks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 12th with 102.5 possessions per contest.

Conceding 112.9 points per game, the Bucks are the 12th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

The Bucks concede 44.2 rebounds per contest, ranking 20th in the NBA.

Allowing 23.7 assists per game, the Bucks are the fifth-ranked team in the league.

Allowing 12 made 3-pointers per game, the Bucks are the ninth-ranked squad in the NBA.

Dillon Brooks vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/15/2022 21 18 3 4 1 0 0

