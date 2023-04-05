The New Orleans Pelicans (40-39) are home in Southwest Division action versus the Memphis Grizzlies (50-29) on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. This is the fourth contest between these teams this year.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Pelicans vs. Grizzlies matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSE

BSNO and BSSE Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Pelicans have a +145 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.9 points per game. They're putting up 114.2 points per game to rank 15th in the league and are allowing 112.3 per contest to rank seventh in the NBA.

The Grizzlies put up 116.7 points per game (ninth in league) while allowing 112.6 per contest (11th in NBA). They have a +322 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 4.1 points per game.

The two teams combine to score 230.9 points per game, 3.4 more points than this matchup's total.

These two teams give up a combined 224.9 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than this matchup's total.

New Orleans has covered 39 times in 79 matchups with a spread this season.

Memphis has covered 35 times in 79 games with a spread this season.

Grizzlies and Pelicans NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Grizzlies +1600 +600 -10000 Pelicans +18000 +6000 -140

