Brendan Donovan Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Braves - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-1 in his last game, Brendan Donovan and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Atlanta Braves (who will start Bryce Elder) at 1:15 PM ET on Wednesday.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Braves.
Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Brendan Donovan At The Plate (2022)
- Donovan hit .281 with 21 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 61 walks.
- Donovan picked up at least one hit 76 times last year in 128 games played (59.4%), including multiple hits on 26 occasions (20.3%).
- He hit a long ball in 3.9% of his games last year (five of 128), and 1.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 22.7% of his games a year ago (29 of 128), Donovan drove home a run. In 11 of those games (8.6%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in three contests.
- He crossed the plate in 50 of 128 games last season (39.1%), including scoring more than once in 9.4% of his games (12 times).
Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|58
|.330
|AVG
|.236
|.441
|OBP
|.351
|.457
|SLG
|.305
|17
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|2
|25
|RBI
|20
|26/30
|K/BB
|44/31
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|60
|39 (57.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|37 (61.7%)
|17 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (15.0%)
|33 (48.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (28.3%)
|3 (4.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (3.3%)
|19 (27.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (16.7%)
Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Braves had a collective 9.7 K/9 last season, the second-best in the league.
- The Braves' 3.45 team ERA ranked fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves surrendered the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (148 total, 0.9 per game).
- Elder gets the call to start for the Braves, his first of the season.
- The 23-year-old right-hander started and threw five innings when he last appeared Monday, Oct. 3 against the Miami Marlins.
- Last season he compiled a 2-4 record, a 3.17 ERA and a 1.241 WHIP over his 10 games.
