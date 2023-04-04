Tommy Edman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Braves - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Tommy Edman and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Atlanta Braves (who will start Dylan Dodd) at 7:45 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Braves.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Braves Starter: Dylan Dodd
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy Edman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Tommy Edman At The Plate (2022)
- Edman hit .265 with 31 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 48 walks.
- In 102 of 155 games last season (65.8%) Edman had at least one hit, and in 41 of those contests (26.5%) he picked up more than one.
- He went yard in 13 of 155 games in 2022 (8.4%), including 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 26.5% of his 155 games a year ago, Edman drove in a run (41 times). He also had 13 games with multiple RBIs (8.4%), and three or more RBIs in three games.
- He scored in 69 of 155 games last season (44.5%), including scoring more than once in 13.5% of his games (21 times).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|75
|.276
|AVG
|.254
|.320
|OBP
|.332
|.416
|SLG
|.385
|24
|XBH
|24
|8
|HR
|5
|28
|RBI
|29
|47/17
|K/BB
|64/31
|19
|SB
|13
|Home
|Away
|79
|GP
|76
|52 (65.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|50 (65.8%)
|22 (27.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|19 (25.0%)
|36 (45.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|33 (43.4%)
|8 (10.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (6.6%)
|21 (26.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|20 (26.3%)
Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Braves had a collective 9.7 K/9 last season, the second-best in MLB.
- The Braves' 3.45 team ERA ranked fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combined to allow 148 home runs (0.9 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Dodd starts for the first time this season for the Braves.
- The southpaw will make his MLB debut at 24 years old.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.