After going 2-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game, Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Atlanta Braves (who will start Dylan Dodd) at 7:45 PM ET on Tuesday.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Braves Starter: Dylan Dodd

TV Channel: BSMW

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate (2022)

Arenado hit .293 with 42 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 55 walks.

He ranked 18th in batting average, 26th in on base percentage, and fourth in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball last season.

Arenado had a hit 101 times last year in 150 games (67.3%), including 46 multi-hit games (30.7%).

Including the 150 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he went yard in 29 of them (19.3%), going deep in 4.8% of his trips to home plate.

Arenado picked up an RBI in 39.3% of his games last year (59 of 150), with two or more RBIs in 30 of them (20.0%). He had three or more RBIs in 11 games.

He came around to score 60 times in 150 games (40.0%) last season, including 14 occasions when he scored more than once (9.3%).

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 75 GP 73 .282 AVG .303 .353 OBP .369 .509 SLG .556 34 XBH 39 14 HR 16 50 RBI 53 30/29 K/BB 42/26 3 SB 2 Home Away 77 GP 73 50 (64.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 51 (69.9%) 19 (24.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 27 (37.0%) 31 (40.3%) Games w/1+ Run 29 (39.7%) 14 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 15 (20.5%) 31 (40.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 28 (38.4%)

Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)