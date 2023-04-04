Juan Yepez is back in the lineup for the St. Louis Cardinals and will face Dylan Dodd and the Atlanta Braves April 4 at 7:45 PM ET.

Juan Yepez Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on fuboTV! Braves Starter: Dylan Dodd

Dylan Dodd TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Juan Yepez At The Plate (2022)

Yepez hit .253 with 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 16 walks.

Yepez got a hit in 61.5% of his 78 games last season, with more than one hit in 20.5% of those games.

He hit a home run in 15.4% of his games last year (12 of 78), and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.

Yepez picked up an RBI in 22 of 78 games last season, with multiple RBIs in six of them. He drove in three or more runs in two games.

He scored a run in 23 of 78 games last year, with multiple runs in five of those games.

Juan Yepez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 34 GP 40 .237 AVG .266 .282 OBP .307 .456 SLG .439 13 XBH 12 6 HR 6 13 RBI 17 26/7 K/BB 35/9 0 SB 0 Home Away 37 GP 41 22 (59.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 26 (63.4%) 6 (16.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (24.4%) 10 (27.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (31.7%) 6 (16.2%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (14.6%) 8 (21.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (34.1%)

