Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies (49-29) are 17.5-point favorites against Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers (33-45) Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at FedExForum. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and ROOT Sports NW+.

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and ROOT Sports NW+

BSSE and ROOT Sports NW+ Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Score Prediction

Prediction: Grizzlies 121 - Trail Blazers 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 17.5)

Trail Blazers (+ 17.5) Pick OU: Over (228.5)



The Grizzlies' .462 ATS win percentage (36-38-4 ATS Record) is higher than the Trail Blazers' .449 mark (35-42-1 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

When it comes to going over the total in 2022-23, Portland and its opponents do it more often (48.7% of the time) than Memphis and its opponents (44.9%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Grizzlies are 46-15, a better record than the Trail Blazers have posted (14-31) as moneyline underdogs.

Grizzlies Performance Insights

So far this season, Memphis is scoring 116.7 points per game (eighth-ranked in NBA) and giving up 112.7 points per contest (11th-ranked).

This season, the Grizzlies rank 11th in the league in assists, putting up 25.7 per game.

The Grizzlies are draining 11.9 treys per game (16th-ranked in NBA) this year, while owning a 35.1% three-point percentage (22nd-ranked).

Memphis has taken 63.1% two-pointers and 36.9% from three-point land this year. Of the team's baskets, 72.7% are two-pointers and 27.3% are threes.

