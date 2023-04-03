After going 2-for-4 with a double in his most recent game, Willson Contreras and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Atlanta Braves (who will start Charlie Morton) at 7:45 PM ET on Monday.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Willson Contreras At The Plate (2022)

  • Contreras hit .243 with 23 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 45 walks.
  • Contreras had a base hit in 66 of 113 games last year (58.4%), with multiple hits in 28 of those contests (24.8%).
  • In 20 of 113 games last year, he left the yard (17.7%). He went deep in 4.5% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
  • Contreras picked up an RBI in 39 of 113 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 10 of them. He drove in three or more runs in five games.
  • He came around to score 47 times in 113 games (41.6%) last season, including 15 occasions when he scored more than once (13.3%).

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
59 GP 54
.259 AVG .224
.362 OBP .335
.459 SLG .474
23 XBH 24
10 HR 12
33 RBI 22
55/24 K/BB 48/21
4 SB 0
Home Away
59 GP 54
38 (64.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 28 (51.9%)
14 (23.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (25.9%)
28 (47.5%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (35.2%)
9 (15.3%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (20.4%)
20 (33.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (35.2%)

Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Braves pitching staff ranked second in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves' 3.45 team ERA ranked fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Braves surrendered the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (148 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Morton will start for the Braves, his first this season.
  • The 39-year-old right-hander started and threw two innings when he last appeared Saturday, Oct. 15 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • Last year he ranked 38th in ERA (4.34), 35th in WHIP (1.233), and sixth in K/9 (10.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors.
